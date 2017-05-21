Bundy tech guru urges: make the switch ASAP

"IT'S common knowledge, but nobody's paying any attention."

Bargara communications businessman Luke Baker is worried some Bundaberg businesses are in a state of blissful ignorance.

On June 9, 18 months after the NBN rollout, traditional copper wire phone and internet services will be cut off in Bundaberg Central, Kalkie, Rubyanna, Bundaberg East, Walkervale, Norville, Thabeban, Walkervale, Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Kepnock and Ashfield in the first of two phases.

The next round on July 14 will comprise Millbank, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg West, Gooburrum, Bundaberg North, Bundaberg South, Bundaberg Central, Kensington and Norville.

A couple of months ago, as little as 30% of businesses in these areas had migrated, Mr Baker said.

"That means in one month 70% of businesses are going to lose their phone and internet. With lead times for migrating being anything from 10 business days up to three months for some service providers, this is going to cause a huge headache for Bundaberg businesses."

Phone systems, security alarms, fax machines and anything that connects to your phone and internet service will be disrupted and may not be compatible with the NBN, he said.

The NBN Co advises, "Moving to the NBN network is not automatic and the following services will be permanently disconnected if you do not arrange to move them to the NBN network before the advised date":

Telstra Home/landline phone services (except some Telstra Velocity lines)

Home/Landlines phone services from all other phone companies, where the service is provided over Telstra's copper phone lines

All ADSL, ADSL2 and ADSL2+ internet services from all providers

Telstra BigPond cable internet services

Optus cable internet and cable phone services (switch off date to be determined).

"I thought it would be all over the news and Facebook, but the silence has been deafening," said Mr Baker, who runs LMB Industries and is starting up his own internet company, Open Cloud Broadband. He is running a Q&A session at 12pm on Wednesday at the Generator to help business owners understand how they will be affected.

To book a spot phone 41810582, or to learn more about the switch visit http://bit.ly/2rDWEWr.