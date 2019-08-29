Bundy teams take the field in semi-finals round

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Waves Women have proved their hunger to stay in the 2019 Bundaberg Rugby League competition after crashing into the Wallabys at Salter Oval on the weekend.

The local side came away with a 10-0 victory over the Gladstone side in what was an elimination round.

In the lead up to the match, coach Mandy Ohlbrecht said the plan was to get back to playing simple football — controlling the ball, completing their sets and upholding a strong defence and that they did.

Ohlbrecht said they were lucky with only one on the bench to come through the game with a win and no injuries.

She said it was a big hurdle but one they managed to clear and heading into this weekend The Waves will have 18 players ready to go.

Having been a close match every time they’ve played Hervey Bay throughout the season, Ohlbrecht said they lacked discipline when taking on the Seagulls, but she believed her team can “see the light at the end of the tunnel”.

Coming from fourth last year into the finals, Ohlbrecht said they could see it and now it was all up to the players to make a grand final dream a reality.

Securing their spot for another round of football this weekend, the Waves will now take on Hervey Bay Seagulls, while Bundaberg’s Past Brothers team will also take the field this weekend.

Past Brothers will be taking on Tannum Women in the second women’s match on Saturday.

On Saturday the Waves play Hervey Bay at 12.20pm and Brothers will face Tannum at 1.50pm.

Men’s A-Grade will kick off at 4.50pm at Salter Oval.