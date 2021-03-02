Bundy team snags top prize for QLD during fishing comp

Team Lindsay Australia from Bundaberg took out the top prize for Queensland in the Bayer Big Fish Challenge after they raised $1035.

Team Lindsay Australia from Bundaberg took out the top prize for Queensland in the Bayer Big Fish Challenge after they raised $1035.

A local team has taken out the top prize after they raised to most money in Queensland for men’s mental health.

Team Lindsay Australia from Bundaberg took out the top prize for Queensland in the Bayer Big Fish Challenge after they raised $1035.

Team member Geoff Schackow attended the winner’s weekend at Lake Currawong, Tasmania, competing against other state champions for the Rural Angler of the Year title.

Mark Wilkins from Team Tumby Bayers from Tumby Bayer, South Australia, was crowned as the 2020 Rural Angler of the Year.

Bayer National Account Manager, Ben Thompson, thanked the 120 teams who participated in the challenge for their commitment to the cause.

Together the 374 participants raised $21,714 to support men‘s mental wellbeing programs.

“On behalf of Bayer, I would like to congratulate Mark Wilkins along with the other state finalists that showed their support for men‘s mental health and wellbeing,“ Mr Thompson said.

“Now in its third consecutive year, The Bayer Fig Fish Challenge has had strong support from rural communities across Australia. Some upload once a year, others are fishing addicts.

“What’s fantastic is that both men and women are involved, often with their kids, all building awareness of mental health and learning that it’s okay to ask for help.”

The state winners challenge weekend included an introduction to men’s mental health with tasks and talks from Matt Tripet, founder of the Mental Health Charity The Fly Program.

The Bayer Big Fish Challenge is a year-long event that raises money to support the AgSpirit retreat facilitated by The Fly Program

The challenge contributes $1 per centimetre of the largest fish per type caught by each team to the Bayer AgSpirit Fund.

All funds go directly to helping rural Australian men in need of reprieve from the pressures of everyday life.

In 2020, 1,306 fish were uploaded – making it the most successful challenge yet, all while navigating the COVID pandemic.

Registrations for new individuals or teams are now open for the 2021 Bayer Big Fish Challenge.

Farmers, growers, and any other interested individuals across rural Australia are encouraged to register, even if they only fish once this year.

To register, download the Bayer Big Fish Challenge App on the App Store or Google Play.

More stories

WHISKY BUSINESS: New club serving neat tasting concept

PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Bundy teacher recognised

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards