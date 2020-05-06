Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg has been ranked number five in the country for the amount of pizza ordered during the coronavirus lockdown.
Bundaberg has been ranked number five in the country for the amount of pizza ordered during the coronavirus lockdown.
News

Bundy takes silver in pizza ordering during lockdown

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
6th May 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG has taken out the silver medal in the state for the most pizza ordered through Domino’s during lockdown.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, it also took out the number five spot nationwide.

Domino’s Bundaberg franchisee Thomas Walker said there were many things locals had to forego during COVID-19 isolation, but pizza wasn’t one of them.

“With more and more people following government advice and staying home, we’ve seen an increase in demand for Zero Contact Delivery – with Domino’s Bundaberg serving up an average of more than 2,200 orders per week during lockdown,” Mr Walker said.

“Domino’s Bundaberg recently hired 25 new team members to help safety prepare and deliver hot meals to the community and those on the frontline.

“We understand it is a privilege to continue to operate at this time, and are committed to delivering hot meals for as long as we are open and it is safe to do so.”

For more, click here.

bundaberg domino's
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed no new cases of coronavirus while also announcing a domestic violence summit.

        • 6th May 2020 9:31 AM
        Early risers’ chance to see a meteor shower

        premium_icon Early risers’ chance to see a meteor shower

        News IF YOU’RE up in the early hours of the morning, look up and to the east for a...

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught

        On a roll: Little Green Truck open for business and delivery

        premium_icon On a roll: Little Green Truck open for business and delivery

        News AN INTERNATIONAL wrestling coach has hung up the headgear and opted to start a...