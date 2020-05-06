Bundy takes silver in pizza ordering during lockdown

Bundaberg has been ranked number five in the country for the amount of pizza ordered during the coronavirus lockdown.

BUNDABERG has taken out the silver medal in the state for the most pizza ordered through Domino’s during lockdown.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, it also took out the number five spot nationwide.

Domino’s Bundaberg franchisee Thomas Walker said there were many things locals had to forego during COVID-19 isolation, but pizza wasn’t one of them.

“With more and more people following government advice and staying home, we’ve seen an increase in demand for Zero Contact Delivery – with Domino’s Bundaberg serving up an average of more than 2,200 orders per week during lockdown,” Mr Walker said.

“Domino’s Bundaberg recently hired 25 new team members to help safety prepare and deliver hot meals to the community and those on the frontline.

“We understand it is a privilege to continue to operate at this time, and are committed to delivering hot meals for as long as we are open and it is safe to do so.”

