Bundy takeaway shop workers restrain armed robber: Cops

"The employees managed to restrain the woman until police arrived.”

"The employees managed to restrain the woman until police arrived.” Trevor Veale

A WOMAN has been charged for an alleged attempted armed robbery in Bundaberg yesterday.

Police were called to a takeaway shop on Bourbong St around 12.50pm following reports that a woman armed with a knife was being restrained by the store employees.

On arrival, police arrested a 46-year-old woman and later charged her with one count each of attempted armed robbery and serious assault of person over 60 years.

"Police will allege the woman made demands for cash while brandishing a knife, and when the male employee refused, the woman grabbed the female employee,” a QPS spokesperson said.

"The employees managed to restrain the woman until police arrived.”

The store employees, a 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The 46-year-old Branyan woman is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, March 28.