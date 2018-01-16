Bundy swelters through hottest January in four years

HEAT SEEKER: Locci Young flying close to the sun at the Walla Street skate park.

YOU'D be forgiven for thinking Bundaberg had become a sauna on Sunday, as the highest temperature in January for the last four years was recorded.

As a heatwave set across most of Queensland's southeast, the mercury soared to 34.9C in Bundaberg, well above the 30.3C average for the summer month.

The sun setting barely left residents with any relief, with Weather Zone recording 26.8C, which felt like 30C at 9pm Sunday.

With several calls to patients suffering from the heat, Queensland Ambulance Service released a list of Hot Tips to beat the heat.

The emergency responders said drinking water every 15 to 20 minutes was recommended to stay hydrated, as well as avoiding alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks, avoiding being outdoors between 10am and 3pm, and wearing loose, light clothing to allow airflow.

According to QAS, signs of heat-related illness include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, fainting and a change in colour.

A spokesman said the service urged Queens- landers to be prepared and plan their day around the heat.

Having sweltered our way through the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting some relief with temperatures sitting around the usual 20-32C range in Bundy.

Based on the bureau's records, the hottest day for January in Bundaberg was in 1995, when the mercury climbed to a scorching 37.1C on January 31.

The hottest day on record for Bundaberg was recorded last year on March 6; residents felt the heat as BoM recorded 38.5C, a day which was nearly 10 degrees higher than the average for that month.