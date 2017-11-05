News

Bundy survives its Obstacle Hell

FINISH LINE: Ales Whitaker and Zanzibar Buck-Buck McFizz at the Obstacle Hell course at the Bundaberg Precinct.
FINISH LINE: Ales Whitaker and Zanzibar Buck-Buck McFizz at the Obstacle Hell course at the Bundaberg Precinct. Paul Donaldson BUN041117OBS22
Emma Reid
by

BUNDABERG may have once held the title of the fattest town in the country, but the community here is changing its attitude.

That's according to Obstacle Hell event manager Daniel Gold.

On Saturday 850 competitors tackled more than 40 different obstacles, testing their fitness, some in the name of fun.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Gold said the event was successful with more than double the attendance from previous years.

"The first team of 50 people started at 6.30am and then every 30 minutes teams went through, right until midday,” he said.

"There was a lot of different people that went through for fun or fitness or just the hell of it.”

It was an event for the young and the old with one of the youngest holding a record on the day.

"A 12-year-old boy did it in 32 minutes,” Mr Gold said.

"While the 72 year old claimed victory in one hour and 12 minutes.”

He said it didn't matter what sports or fitness experience participants had the course was set at individuals pace.

Participant Zanzibar Buck Buck McFizz went along with his wife, daughter and her friend.

"It was a great introductory course for kids to get in to,” he said.

"We will definitely be doing it again next year.”

Mr Gold said next year will again be bigger and better and was astounded by Bundy's response this year.

Topics:  bundaberg daniel gold fitness fun obstacle hell whatson zanzibar buck buck mcfizz

Bundaberg News Mail

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Stoned crabber cops fine in court

Stoned crabber cops fine in court

A DAY out fishing in his tinnie cost crabber Mark Reeves a bomb in fines after water police spotted his unregistered punt.

Mental health concerns delay rapist's sentence

Rapist Alfred Sitters standing outside the Bundaberg Courthouse.

Judge orders more reports about intellectual capacity.

Is this your car? Council has it now

A Mazda 3 taken by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The owner of the vehicle is urged to phone the council

premium_icon One Nation support surges in latest poll

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson talks with patrons during a meet-and-greet at the Brightwater Tavern.

The latest poll indicates strong results for the party.

Local Partners