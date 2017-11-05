Bundy survives its Obstacle Hell

FINISH LINE: Ales Whitaker and Zanzibar Buck-Buck McFizz at the Obstacle Hell course at the Bundaberg Precinct.

FINISH LINE: Ales Whitaker and Zanzibar Buck-Buck McFizz at the Obstacle Hell course at the Bundaberg Precinct. Paul Donaldson BUN041117OBS22

BUNDABERG may have once held the title of the fattest town in the country, but the community here is changing its attitude.

That's according to Obstacle Hell event manager Daniel Gold.

On Saturday 850 competitors tackled more than 40 different obstacles, testing their fitness, some in the name of fun.

Mr Gold said the event was successful with more than double the attendance from previous years.

"The first team of 50 people started at 6.30am and then every 30 minutes teams went through, right until midday,” he said.

"There was a lot of different people that went through for fun or fitness or just the hell of it.”

It was an event for the young and the old with one of the youngest holding a record on the day.

"A 12-year-old boy did it in 32 minutes,” Mr Gold said.

"While the 72 year old claimed victory in one hour and 12 minutes.”

He said it didn't matter what sports or fitness experience participants had the course was set at individuals pace.

Participant Zanzibar Buck Buck McFizz went along with his wife, daughter and her friend.

"It was a great introductory course for kids to get in to,” he said.

"We will definitely be doing it again next year.”

Mr Gold said next year will again be bigger and better and was astounded by Bundy's response this year.