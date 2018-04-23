Bundy surf lifesavers shine at national competition

STARS: Ky Woods and Ella McCaig win silver in the under-15 First Aid category at the Aussies in Perth.

BUNDABERG'S surf lifesavers have done it again at the Aussies - the national competition held at Perth last week.

Ella McCaig and Ky Woods teamed up to win a silver medal in the under-15s First Aid category, finishing behind the Noosa team and in front of Umina.

Laura Greenhalgh won gold in the champion lifesaver category in her age group.

The first aid competition is a team event designed to promote and demonstrate the high standard of first aid carried by Surf Life Saving Australia members.

It features a simulated accident scenario with a set time limit for each team to show their skills.

Every effort is made to achieve a real-world scenario giving competitors the correct atmosphere by using casualty make-up, acting and staging.

The injuries competitors must deal with are also designed to be similar to those an SLSA Club First Aid member would be expected to treat.

Teams are required to examine the casualties, make their diagnosis and then treat them using materials provided and their first aid kit.

McCaid and Woods trained together to achieve Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club's first state and Aussie medals in the first aid competition.

Under 15 First Aid Medal winners 1st Noosa Heads QLD, 2nd Bundaberg QLD & 3rd Umina NSW. Contributed

Jacob Crothers, a former BSLSC member, assisted with the recent training.

He recently won a bronze medal in under-19s First Aid behind teams from Newport and City of Perth.

Club team manger Jocelyn Bowman said Greenhalgh was outstanding in the champion lifesaver events, winning the majority of the physical events of beach sprint, tube race, swim and board paddle.

"She excelled in the exam and her resuscitation and finished over 10 points clear of her nearest competitor,” she said.

The aim of the Champion Lifesaver event is to give members the opportunity to demonstrate their lifesaving skills.

"It is a true, all rounder competition,” Ms Bowman said.