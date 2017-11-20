Bundy surf lifesavers chosen for leadership program

LOCAL beaches will be in safe hands this summer, after two Bundaberg surf lifesavers were selected to head south for The University of Queensland Surf Life Saving Queensland Leadership Excellence Program in Brisbane this weekend (November 24-26).

Volunteers Rhys Scott (Bundaberg SLSC) and Georgia Prichard (Moore Park SLSC) are two of just 45 surf lifesavers from across the state to take part in the prestigious program.

The annual leadership program seeks to develop and harness the communication, teamwork and management skills of future leaders within the volunteer movement.

SLSQ membership development manager Brenda Lofthouse said Rhys and Georgia would be joining some of the elite young surf lifesavers from across the state.

"The UQ SLSQ Leadership Excellence Program is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring together some of our emerging surf lifesavers from across the state for a weekend of education, development and upskilling,” she said.

"Rhys and Georgia have already been identified as emerging leaders within their clubs and the wider Bundaberg region, and we're hoping this program can help them build on that potential as they move forward within their respective lifesaving careers.

"There's no doubt that young members like Rhys and Georgia represent the future of surf lifesaving in Queensland, and the challenge for us is to provide them with a clear pathway for progression as they move toward more senior roles at a club, regional, or state level,” she said.

The three-day program, to be held at UQ's St Lucia Campus, will see participants undertake a wide range of professional and personal development sessions in a bid to prepare them for greater engagement and leadership in all facets of surf lifesaving disciplines.

Ms Lofthouse said the program, for lifesavers aged 18-30, also placed a strong emphasis on empowering members of the surf lifesaving movement.

"The practical skills and awareness that each participant will acquire during the program is designed to be taken back to their region and transferred to a wide range of scenarios, from managing lifesavers on patrols through to holding roles within club committees to govern and lead their clubs,” she said.

"Many former participants have since developed into mentors, role models and senior surf lifesavers and administrators within their regions.

"On behalf of SLSQ, I'd like to thank and acknowledge The University of Queensland for its vital support of this member development initiative,” she said.