REVEALED: Bundy suburbs on thieves' hit list

CRIME WAVE: Criminals have been hitting the streets of Bundaberg over the last week.

HAS your home been targeted by thieves?

Bundaberg police have released a list of suburbs hit by robbers after a spate of break-ins around the region last week.

At the top of the hit list was Bundaberg North, where four break-ins were reported in seven days.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said brazen thieves broke into houses through garage doors, rear doors and front doors to steal a variety of items including mobile phones, power tools, passports and credit cards.

Bundaberg West and Avenell Heights were hit twice, with thieves making off with cash, televisions, laptops and tablets.

The homes were accessed through windows and front doors.

Bundaberg Central, Walkervale and Bundaberg South all had one break-in each last week, with thieves taking off with electronic devices and jewellery.

Not only were some thieves stealing goods, but they were also carelessly destroying property.

At a home on Boston St in Walkervale, a front glass door and frame were damaged.

In Electra St, three screen doors were cut to gain access to a property.

Snr Const Loftus said the burglaries and break-ins were a good reminder for residents to secure their homes.

"Please remember to key lock your security doors, close windows and lock all doors," she said.

"Keep a check on your garage or shed. Is it secure?"

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Break-ins by suburb