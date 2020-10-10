Bundy suburbs expected to lose power this weekend

Bundaberg residents may lose power during a planned outage as crews from Ergon Energy complete works. Photo Contributed

RESIDENTS across the Bundaberg region may experience a power outage, due to works taking place.

The planned outage will occur tomorrow between 9am and 3pm, as crews from Ergon Energy perform upgrade works to lines and equipment on the network.

Scheduled ahead of storm season, the works will assist to ensure improved reliability.

Suburbs that may be impacted include Avondale, Berajondo, Boaga, Bucca, Miara, Moore Park Beach, Moorland, Mullett Creek, Redgate, Rosedale, Takoko, Tegege, Winfield and Yandaran.

Ergon Energy confirmed the works would be completed as quickly and safely as possible and thank customers for their patience during this time.