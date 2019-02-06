Bundy subbie cops big losses after JM Kelly collapse

GENERAL manager John Murphy continued to promise one Bundaberg creditor he would be paid money owed by JM Kelly Project Builders more than a year after it went into liquidation and ceased to exist.

The money, owed from November 2015, was never paid but the intent to do so was clearly expressed in numerous emails sent to Ali, Glass and Stainless director David Willoughby.

Mr Willoughby is one of thousands of contractors stung by about 50 building company collapses in the state in the past five years.

More than $500 million is owed to people like Mr Willoughby and the NewsMail, and its sister papers across the state, are this week investigating how so many people were so badly hurt.

Between his present business and his former role managing another company, Mr Willoughby said he had dealt with JM Kelly Builders and JMK Project Builders for the past 15 years.

Under terms of the contracts he signed, payment was meant to be due within 30 days.

"They always paid, but were late payers,” he said.

"They were the first to make 45 days the new 30 days and then 60 days the new 45.

"You could chase the money as hard as you liked.

David Willoughby is owed money by JM Kelly. Mike Knott BUN150119DAVE6

"Elizabeth Murphy would stonewall, and not return phone calls or emails.

"They were the last of the builders still to pay by cheque and they were dated as when they should have been received but they then held them.

"To get paid you had to front the office and demand 'where's my money'.”

Mr Willoughby has written to Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni, the State MPs for Bundaberg and Mulgrave and the LNP's Housing and Public Works spokesman Michael Hart, calling for assistance to stamp non-paying principal contractors out of the construction industry.

He has also provided a rebuttal to John Murphy's Citizen Reply to Parliament penned in response to allegations raised under privilege by Mr Hart.

In it he asked when people would be held accountable for ruining the lives of others just trying to make a living and to provide employment.

Mr Willoughby asked how JM Kelly could have run up more than $20m in debts in two years since the same people were responsible for the previous liquidation (of JM Kelly Project Builders).

He provided emails where John Murphy as director and general manager of JM Kelly Builders accepted responsibility for JM Kelly Project Builders debts.

On May 10, 2018, by which time liquidator PwC believed JM Kelly Builders was trading insolvently Mr Murphy wrote to Mr Willoughby stating:

"Hi Dave, Accounts are still finalising our next 3 months cash flow but I know they have a part payment scheduled for you prior to the end of this month for some of that Project Builders debt”.

That debt, for $17,391.16 plus GST, had been due since November 2015, seven months before JM Kelly Project Builders went into liquidation.

In response to an earlier email sent to Mr Murphy on April 16, this year, he replied on April 24 saying: "Hi Dave, how are you? We are continuing to work through payments of Project Builders debts.

If you could give us a few more weeks while we work through our next 3 monthly cash flow someone will come back to you. Thanks”.

Then after further queries from Mr Willoughby on June 9 and 18 and July 17 came Mr Murphy's final response.

It stated: "Hi Dave, I do apologise for the delay in responding.

At this stage our workload has dropped off so our anticipated cash flow forecast that had quarantined some further funds to pay down some of the remaining Project Builders debts, including yours, has been delayed I'm sorry. We have a few job prospects at the moment that will hopefully kick start this process but there will be a further delay unfortunately. I will give you an update some time towards the end of next month or early the following.”

On August 1 a frustrated Mr Willoughby wrote back stating: "John, this has been over two years now, You keep telling me in a couple of weeks and in a couple of months we cannot afford to just continue to patiently wait. I need to know when this is going to be paid as JMK have always acknowledged the debt and the fact that we did the work and JMK were paid for the work we did by novating the JMK Builders contracts. This is dragging on too long. Please respond with when this will be paid, as the fact that we have paid OUR suppliers and completed the work leaves US out of pocket and it is affecting our business and our cash flow in a negative way."

Mr Willoughby received no further contact from Mr Murphy with JM Kelly Builders and other companies in the JM Kelly Group now in liquidation.

The email chain of correspondence has been shared with liquidator PwC.

"I had always viewed Kellys as a stable business that were slow payers,” he said of his early involvement with the company.

Mr Willoughby described father and son Geoff and John Murphy as two men he considered "unbelievable”.

"The money they tipped into the Central Queensland league bid was unfathomable,” he said.

"They could do that but don't pay their subbies. That stuff came before their obligations to ensure people were paid when due.”