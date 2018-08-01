Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Model Brooke Finato and The Place Hairdressing stylist Kristy Schmidt.
Model Brooke Finato and The Place Hairdressing stylist Kristy Schmidt. Contributed
News

Bundy stylist selected for major Brisbane runway experience

Sarah Steger
by
1st Aug 2018 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER the weekend, hair stylist Kristy Schmidt was selected to showcase her skills at the Brisbane hair expo Rising Star.

The big break, which consisted of the state's top apprentices showcasing their hairdressing skills, was a major achievement for the emerging stylist.

But Ms Schmidt's amazing opportunity has not presented itself out of thin air.

Her path to the two-day event started three months ago at The Place Hairdressing - where she first began working two-and-a-half years ago.

Salon owner Kiralee Honor said Ms Schmidt was extremely excited by the opportunity the event presented and the fact the salon chose her to participate.

She said Ms Schmidt had been "practising and trying out new styles to do on fashion model Brooke Finato for the catwalk event”.

"(Ms Schmidt) has been an apprentice for the past two-and-a-half years working under The Place Hairdressing,” Ms Honor told the NewsMail.

"The whole team from The Place (was) down there to support her.

"We are so very proud to support and watch her, she was chosen as part of supporting top regional salons and The Place was chosen to put a emerging stylist forward for this fabulous opportunity.

"It's great to show the creative talent regional salons bring to this event.”

Owner of the salon Kiralee Honor and the team at The Place Hairdressing work closely with top educator Laura McCloud, who showcased the event.

"It is great regional salons can showcase their skills at the huge event,” Ms Honor said.

Queensland Hair Expo is a two-day event which features some of the best hairdressers in Australia.

brisbane expo rising star runway the place hairdressing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project

    Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project

    News THE final details of a $30m plan to transform Rules Beach will be considered by a Qld court, as the developer seeks approval to minor changes to the application.

    DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

    premium_icon DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

    News RESIDENTS living on Rosenstet Lane are at war.

    Exclusive: Bundaberg banks on Bitcoin to boost tourism

    premium_icon Exclusive: Bundaberg banks on Bitcoin to boost tourism

    News Business looks to lure tourists to Bundy using cryptocurrency

    Business set to boom because we #lovebundy

    Business set to boom because we #lovebundy

    Council News Help spread the message that we love Bundaberg.

    • 1st Aug 2018 10:04 AM

    Local Partners