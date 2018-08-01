Bundy stylist selected for major Brisbane runway experience

OVER the weekend, hair stylist Kristy Schmidt was selected to showcase her skills at the Brisbane hair expo Rising Star.

The big break, which consisted of the state's top apprentices showcasing their hairdressing skills, was a major achievement for the emerging stylist.

But Ms Schmidt's amazing opportunity has not presented itself out of thin air.

Her path to the two-day event started three months ago at The Place Hairdressing - where she first began working two-and-a-half years ago.

Salon owner Kiralee Honor said Ms Schmidt was extremely excited by the opportunity the event presented and the fact the salon chose her to participate.

She said Ms Schmidt had been "practising and trying out new styles to do on fashion model Brooke Finato for the catwalk event”.

"(Ms Schmidt) has been an apprentice for the past two-and-a-half years working under The Place Hairdressing,” Ms Honor told the NewsMail.

"The whole team from The Place (was) down there to support her.

"We are so very proud to support and watch her, she was chosen as part of supporting top regional salons and The Place was chosen to put a emerging stylist forward for this fabulous opportunity.

"It's great to show the creative talent regional salons bring to this event.”

Owner of the salon Kiralee Honor and the team at The Place Hairdressing work closely with top educator Laura McCloud, who showcased the event.

"It is great regional salons can showcase their skills at the huge event,” Ms Honor said.

Queensland Hair Expo is a two-day event which features some of the best hairdressers in Australia.