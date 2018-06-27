Bundy students taking off for NASA in the US

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Bundaberg State High School students Kasey Chandler, Alex Buckholz and Brooklyn Davis will attend the International Space Settlement Design Competition at Cape Canaveral.

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Bundaberg State High School students Kasey Chandler, Alex Buckholz and Brooklyn Davis will attend the International Space Settlement Design Competition at Cape Canaveral. Emma Reid

IT'S LIFT-off for three Bundaberg State High School students who are about to embark on an adventure of a lifetime - as they jet off to create a space settlement in America.

Year 11 students Alex Buckholz, Kasey Chandler and Brooklyn Davis were selected from hundreds of others around Australia.

The teens are beaming with excitement knowing their minds are about to be opened to whole new world.

Especially, Alex who said the furthest he'd travelled overseas was a trip to Fraser Island.

When asked what the trip meant to each of them, they said it was everything from experience to helping decide on a career path.

"It will open our eyes as well as doors for the future,” Brooklyn said.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey congratulates Bundaberg State High School students, Kasey Chandler, Alex Buckholz and Brooklyn Davis who will attend the International Space Settlement Design Competition (ISSDC) at Cape Canaveral, USA next month. Emma Reid

"Going to another country and seeing how much talent there is in our generation... to see how smart and great our generation is will be amazing,” Kasey said.

While Alex said he hoped to come home with an address book full of contacts for a future career.

They will join students from Brisbane's Padua College and Tasmania's The Hutchens School to represent the Australian team in the International Space Settlement Design Competition.

The annual competition was started in 1983 by Anita Gale and Dick Edwards, and was supported by NASA.

The competition targets high school students and recreates the experience of working on an aerospace company's proposal team.

The teams are asked to envision space colonies in accordance to an RFP (Request for Proposal).

An RFP is used where the request requires technical expertise, specialised capability, or where the product or service being requested does not yet exist, and the proposal may require research and development to create whatever is being requested.

Bundaberg State High's Keith Holledge said the competition came about to engage the younger generations to become part of Nasa.

In the last 10 years eights students had participated in the international challenge in America.

"One of our more successful student's has just completed an internship with NASA in Germany and is now doing a PhD in Aerospace,” Mr Hollege said.

"Not bad for a local Bundy boy.

"The other students through this experience have achieved very successful careers in engineering and related career pathways.”

The students were each given $500 in financial support from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

Mayor Jack Dempsey congratulated the students saying the world was their oyster and when they excelled in life to remember where they came from.

"You've all done the hard yards,” Cr Dempsey said to the students.

"It's like a piece of cake, grab hold of it and chew it like crazy.”

The three students are seeking sponsorship or donation for the STEM competition.

Anyone in the community can help them get to the USA by making a donation to Bundaberg State High school bank account.

BUNDABERG SHS

BSB 064-403

ACC 00090491

MESSAGE ISSDC2018