Bundy students take out top prize at Opti-Minds

A BUNDABERG school has praised their Opti-Minds participants who have brought home a national first place.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School students Isabella Wesche, Mila Rose, Jada Critchlow, Jada Carroll, Jameisen Bush and Laura Stack have claimed victory in the Opti-Minds Challenge Australian Final for Language and Literature.

The students, from Years 4, 5 and 6, have not only had fun throughout the process, but achieved an incredible feat for themselves and the school.

The school's Opti-Minds co-ordinator, Pauline Merefield, said the students were given three hours to brainstorm a performance which incorporated 29 words, which were given to them, a name and a 30th word just before presenting.

"I've trained them how to do brainstorming and told them 'don't write a script, you get too stilted in your presentation', go with know your story plan and act out a play.

"These guys didn't have anything written down, they chose the 30 words were memories - Glintal (the name) was sent up into the attic to find something - a box of dictionaries -but she found a box of words and they were all her memories.

"So she just read the 30 words out, so they ticked off 'yes. used the 30 words in the presentation' ... then they picked about five words and enacted the memory the word evoked.

"It was different to everybody else's, it was quite creative and I think that's why they won.”

According to its website, Opti-Minds is an "inclusive team challenge that seeks to empower participants to think, create and communicate”.