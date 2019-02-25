Bundy students reach Young Achiever award semi-finals

YOUNG ACHIEVERS: Emily Smith and Christi Chapman with business and law lecturer Tim Whan.

CQUNIVERSITY accounting and business students Christi Chapman and Emily Smith have reached the Queensland semi-finals of the 7 News Young Achiever Awards.

The Bundy duo will attend the awards gala presentation in Brisbane on May 3, after they were nominated by CQUniversity business and law lecturer Tim Whan.

Mr Whan said he was pleased to endorse the pair.

Ms Chapman, a proud Wakka Wakka woman, will feature in the judging for the Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement award, recognising her contribution to the community.

"I plan to show indigenous Australians that education is another way to open the doors and networks to new opportunities and life,” Ms Chapman said.

Her role at Shalom College has her help children with learning disabilities.

Ms Chapman received the 2017 Wangan and Jagalingou Clermont Aboriginal Community Development fund scholarship and will be the first in her family to graduate from university.

Ms Smith is in the running for the Soroptimist International Women Empowering Others award, recognising her work supporting communities in Asia.

She has worked on environmental sustainability projects and social enterprises and has served as a student representative of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce.