Bundy students leading the way in reef fight

LOVE THE REEF: Earth Hour founder Andy Ridley (back left), Sam Card, Darcy Tilders (front left), Sienna Baigrie and Taj Plath at the Reef Together convention. Mike Knott BUN100918TURTLE1

BUNDABERG'S youngest wildlife warriors have come out in force to save the Great Barrier Reef.

About 200 students from schools across the region came together to showcase their ideas to care for the environment at the Southern Great Barrier Reef Regional Schools Reef Together convention.

Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef CEO and Earth Hour founder Andy Ridley said Bundaberg was a "hotspot' of environmentally conscious kids.

"These are kind of leaders in this community at a school level, in looking after the reef and environment,” Mr Ridley said.

"What we've seen here is they are focused on certain issues such as plastics in lunchboxes, bags and the alternatives to plastic bags - so it is very inspiring and I think there is a hotspot of activity here.

"They really know what they're doing - a lot more than adults a lot of the time ... the kids are really motivated and it's inspirational.”

Kalkie State School teacher and Reef Together organiser Judith Stutchbury said she hoped the event would educate kids and adults alike about the reef.

"It's to inspire children to go back to their schools and keep working on their projects they're doing already that are amazing - and just to come together and share ideas,” Ms Stutchbury said.

"We'd like to do the same thing up the coast line so everyone is doing something.”

Running alongside the Reef Together event was the fourth annual Marine Turtle Symposium, which saw scientists, government bodies and the community come together to share valuable information and conservation ideas.

Dr Col Limpus, the chief scientist at the Threatened Species Unit of the Department of Environment and Science, emphasised how vital Mon Repos was to loggerhead turtle populations.

"The loggerhead nesting here on the Bundaberg coast is in fact the most important in the entire South Pacific,” Dr Limpus said.

"Some of it has to do with the temperatures of the beaches ... The beaches like Mon Repos are the most stable beaches under storm conditions so it is more likely to have hatchlings there.”

Bargara State School Year 6 student Sienna Baigrie listened in on the symposium and took part in Reef Together - and called on parents to get their kids off single-use plastics.

"I'd like to see parents get their kids to use things that don't kill the environment.”