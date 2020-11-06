Bundy students join in annual music program

The four winning student songwriters Eve Cooper, Greta Lynch, Trent May and Ava Sharp working with long time program ambassador John Foreman (OAM) and ARIA Award winning 2020 Music: Count Us In Music Mentor Lior.

STUDENTS from Kalkie State School have joined hundreds of thousands of Aussie students in song for the annual Music: Count Us In program.

The program is Australia's largest school music participation program which offers a

unique opportunity for students to take part, for free, learning the same song in the lead up to

Celebration Day which saw students from over 3,500 schools sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

Earlier this year four talented student songwriters were selected from a national songwriting

competition to pen the 2020 Music: Count Us In song titled 'You Won't Bring Us Down'. Flying in from around the country, just prior to Covid-19 travel and social distancing restrictions being implemented, the competition winners Eve Cooper (North Hobart, TAS), Greta Lynch (Mosman Park, WA), Trent May (Yeppoon, QLD) and Ava Sharp (Fremantle, WA) worked with long time program ambassador John Foreman OAM and ARIA Award winning 2020 Music: Count Us In music mentor Lior.

Since bursting on to the Australian music scene in 2005 with his debut album 'Autumn Flow', Lior has amassed an incredibly diverse artistic output of albums, collaborations with orchestras and composers, as well as a hugely popular children's song Hoot's Lullaby from ABC Kids' television show Giggle and Hoot.

On being the 2020 Music: Count Us In mentor, Lior said he was excited to work on the project.

"Music makes us better people. The wide ranging positive flow on effects from better music education has been proven time and time again," he said.

"I'm excited about working with talented young songwriters to create this year's program song that will be sung by hundreds of thousands of school students around Australia, and to work together with 'Music: Count Us In' in celebrating the power of music education."

This year's song 'You Won't Bring Us Down' draws on themes of young people standing up for what they believe in, inspired by climate change and the recent Australian bushfires.

The track was recorded remotely because of Covid-19 restrictions with vocals performed by Theoni Marks from the Talent Development Project.