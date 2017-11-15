Bundy students get QCS results... real ones this time

THIS week, Year 12 students are getting ready for their formals, packing their school bag for the last time, celebrating the ringing of the final school bell and receiving their official Queensland Core Skills test results.

This year the results were highly anticipated after an administrative error had thousands of students accidentally receiving their preliminary result.

QCAA CEO Chris Rider apologised for the confusion and said the preliminary grades were able to be viewed in student learning accounts for about half a day during the weekend, with about 12,000 students accessing them.

"The results were published due to an administrative error, and QCAA is reviewing its processes to ensure this doesn't happen in the future,” he said

"We have advised schools and students to disregard the grades published on Saturday.

"Unfortunately some students were able to access preliminary QCS Test results on 4 November. You should be aware that any results recently accessed online are preliminary only.”

While some breathed a sigh of relief, others began to panic at the early mark.

But all bets were off with the official results released today.

With the final results in, many students took to social media stating that their results had not changed and they weren't surprised about it.

In a poll created on a QCS group page, 89 students said their result stayed the same while three people said their grade had changed.

Students from Bundaberg North State High School said they were not aware of anyone at the school who had their result changed from the preliminary mark.

The QCS results determines students' Overall Position (OP) score, which is then used to determine which university courses students can apply for.

For more information on QCS or university applications, visit the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority website at www.qcaa.qld.edu.au.

Students will be able to access their OP results on December 16 through the Student Connect website.