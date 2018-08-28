Bundy students get a hand on trade skills

BUNDABERG students wanting to learn a trade got to experience what it takes first hand yesterday at the Construction Skills Queensland Try'a Trade Day.

Over 40 eager students had fun and learnt the basics of the carpentry, electrical, plumbing and bricklaying trades to help them discover the right career path for them.

Regional youth unemployment statistics released last month reveal the Wide Bay region has a 27.4 per cent youth unemployment rate, up 3.8 per cent on last year's figure of 23.6 per cent.

"We like to surprise people with the fact that employment rates from VET students who train as part of an apprenticeship are as high as 97 per cent compared to 69 per cent from uni,” Construction Skills Queensland chief executive officer Brett Schimming said.

Year 10 Shalom College student Yasmine Johnson is one of the students who took part in the Bundaberg event.

Ms Johnson said she was excited to have the day out of school - but even more excited to be taught the basics of plumbing and learn new skills to one day possibly enter into a trade.

Although her heart isn't set on a future career as a plumber, Yasmine has dreams of being a landscaper.

"I'm interested in landscape designing - so doing the copper and bending (plumbing) exercises, that can create visual points in the gardens,” Ms Johnson said.

"I like the show Gardening Australia, and I think its really cool the way they make a landscape the way it is, and control it to do certain things and create different focal points.”

Yasmine said she was excited to learn more through the day, and use those skills to to guide her on the path to her future career.

"I like the old and rusted look and doing that (lesson) today will intertwine into each other,” she said.

Mr Schimming said the Try'a Trade program aimed at encouraging year 10 students to try a career in the building and construction industries.

"Try'a Trade gives students opportunities to consider a pathway into construction by trying various trades and possibly finding one that's just the right fit for them,” Mr Schimming said.

"Anyone can have a go and you never know where you may end up - some of our major construction companies are run by past apprentices.”

TAFE Queensland East Coast region centre director for trades and resources Jody Ridgeway said the practice gives students options.

"Events like these give young people in the area who are uncertain what career path they'd like to take a chance to explore their options,” Ms Ridgeway said.