Bundy students are getting up for Sunrise

MEDIA TEAM: Danielle Thompson on camera with the crew from Bundaberg State High School who will meet the stars of Sunrise in Sydney.

VIEWERS of the Seven Network's Sunrise should keep their eyes peeled for some familiar faces tomorrow morning.

Twenty-two Bundaberg State High School students will be at the Martin Place studio to meet the show's stars and learn about media.

The students fly to Sydney today with teachers Warren Duxbury and Jodi Sinclair-Dunn.

Mr Duxbury said the tour, held every two years, was part of the school's media studies curriculum.

The main part of the trip was travelling to the Sunrise studios.

While there the students will do a tour of the facility and then have a question-and-answer session with the presenters after the show at 9am.

"We really just wanted to give a heads up to everyone in Bundaberg that they could see the students on the show,” Mr Duxbury said.

For a lot of the Year 11 and 12 students the trip will be there first on a plane and out of the state.

"It is a great trip and they are excited and looking forward to it,” he said.

The four-day excursion also exposes students to other sites around Sydney like the ABC studio, art galleries, where they film Bondi Rescue and other media-related spots.