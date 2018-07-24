Bundy students are doctors for the day at UQRCS

Doctor4ADay: Saint Lukes Isabelle Hocking and Sara Bilwani together with medical student Rebecca Lu assist in simulated emergency scenario at UQ Rural Clinical School.

BUNDABERG'S future doctors have learnt first-hand what it takes to be a medical professional at the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School's Doctor4ADay program yesterday.

This is the first time the program has run in Bundaberg, and six eager St Luke's Anglican School students were able to gain hands-on emergency simulation training from the UQ medical students and staff.

Lead Clinical Educator of UQRCS Bundaberg Josie Roberts-Smith said the experience is a valuable learning opportunity.

"The high school students are learning different procedures required by doctors, and the medical students are learning communication skills - how to effectively communicate without using their hands for next year ...,” Ms Roberts-Smith said.

Year 11 St Luke's Anglican School student Samee Hossain said the day had been full of learning.

"It was interesting to see both sides, one including paperwork ... then there is the practical side that helps save the patient,” Mr Hossain said.

Fourth year medicine student Marc Burton said it has been a great learning experience.

"It's been very rewarding for me and great to talk to what might be future doctors in the next couple of years joining us, and showing them some basic skills and situations ...” Mr Burton said.

It is hoped the program will run next year with more local students.