Bundy strikes gold at tourism awards show

The Bundaberg Rum visitor experience took out to accolades. Picture: Bundaberg Tourism

THE Bundaberg region is beaming with pride after taking out four awards at last night’s 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards.

Out of 28 categories the region placed in four sections – three of which were with a gold.

At last night’s award show, the Bundaberg Rum visitor experience took out two accolades with gold for tourism wineries, distilleries and breweries and silver for tourist attractions.

Meanwhile, the Windmill Cafe in Bargara took out gold in tourism restaurant and catering services.

And Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort took out another big win, with gold for the Steve Irwin award for ecotoursim.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the Queensland Tourism Awards were a great way to showcase the immense effort put into providing a quality holiday spot to domestic and international visitors in the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

“Congratulations to all Southern Great Barrier Reef winners and entrants, their contribution not only supports their local economy, but contributes to the backbone of Queensland’s $27.2 billion tourism industry,” Ms Jones said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to championing local tourism operators and Southern Great Barrier Reef operators are a shining example of why the industry continues to grow.”

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Chris Mills congratulated all of the Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism operators who came away with awards and said it was a great show of the diverse array of tourism offerings in the region at this year’s Queensland Tourism Awards.

“We are seeing an ongoing refresh of tourism product and the development and delivery of new offerings, which is essential for the success of the sector domestically and internationally,” Mr Mills said.

“Well done to those operators who were recognised as part of the awards tonight.”