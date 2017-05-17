Bundy strikes gold at state titles

TENPIN BOWLING: Competitors from across Queensland have been bowled away by a team of athletes from Bundaberg.

The group of 14 competed in tenpin at the Special Olympics Queensland State Games on the Sunshine Coast at the weekend and walked away with a swag of medals.

Like the Olympic Games, the event is only held every four years and this year was spread across two consecutive weekends.

Special Olympics Bundaberg sent 34 representatives in tenpin, basketball, table tennis and athletics, taking home gold, silver and bronze across the board.

In tenpin, the Division 1 men's side came away with gold, as did the Division 2 and 3 teams. The women's Division 6 side also took home gold and as a collective Bundaberg tallied 19 medals out of 49 up for grabs in the sport. Athletes now await national selection.

Sports co-ordinator Kathleen Hanson said she was thrilled with the performance of her team, who managed to remain in the top four across all fields in each competitive round.

"I still well up with tears because I am so proud of each and every one of them,” she said.

"I don't know whose chest is bigger, theirs or mine.”

Only about half a dozen of the athletes had previously competed at a state level and Hanson said she was "exceptionally impressed with them”.

"A lot of them were quite blown away, they didn't know what to expect; and I myself, this was my first state titles ... I think that's why I'm a little more emotional,” she said.

The national titles will be held in South Australia and to send one athlete, Hanson said, would cost about $4500.

"Four years ago Bundaberg sent their biggest contingent, which was eight athletes. So, being competitive as I am, I would like to send even more athletes.

"But again, a lot more fundraising is going to be needed through our community. We're not-for-profit, so every dollar counts that gets raised.”

If you would like to get involved with Special Olympics Bundaberg, the club is holding an athletics carnival, I Can Too, on June 10 at the West Bundaberg track near the aiport, and will be open to everyone. For more contact Ms Hanson on 0401 970 885.