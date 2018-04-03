Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG RAIDS: Senior Constable Danielle Loftus.
DRUG RAIDS: Senior Constable Danielle Loftus. mike knott
Crime

Bundy streets safer: $800K in drugs seized

3rd Apr 2018 6:07 PM

BUNDABERG streets are safer following the seizure of more than $800,000 of illegal drugs across the Wide Bay region.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said, using information provided through Crime Stoppers, police had found drugs worth more than $800,000 in Maryborough alone.

Charges include a string of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils, production of dangerous drugs and Weapons Act offences across Bundaberg, Maryborough and Gympie.

Call Policelink on 131 444.

bundaberg police drugs
Bundaberg News Mail
WATCH: Woman rescued after dramatic river fall

WATCH: Woman rescued after dramatic river fall

Breaking A WOMAN building a swing out of rope from a tree along the Burnett River has plunged into the water.

Right royal weather in store for prince's visit

Right royal weather in store for prince's visit

Weather Iris to be long gone by time Prince Charles arrives

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

Commonwealth Games Collect the five-part Borobi pin collection with your paper each day

LAUNCH: New events added to Winterfeast line up

LAUNCH: New events added to Winterfeast line up

Destinations Winterfeast invites trend-setting foodies to Bundaberg's table

Local Partners