Bundy streets safer: $800K in drugs seized

BUNDABERG streets are safer following the seizure of more than $800,000 of illegal drugs across the Wide Bay region.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said, using information provided through Crime Stoppers, police had found drugs worth more than $800,000 in Maryborough alone.

Charges include a string of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils, production of dangerous drugs and Weapons Act offences across Bundaberg, Maryborough and Gympie.

Call Policelink on 131 444.