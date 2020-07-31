Menu
RELAY FOR LIFE: Molly Dawson was announced as the face of this year's event, alongside patron, Judy Peters. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
News

Bundy steps up for very special cause

Rhylea Millar
31st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GRAB your runners and prepare to get your steps up for a very worthy cause.

While COVID-19 caused many event cancellations, Cancer Council Queensland's Relay For Life will still be going ahead online next month.

Bundaberg's Relay For Life patron Judy Peters has participated in the fundraising event for the last 17 years and the cause holds a special place in her heart.

"My dad passed from cancer 17 years ago, which is when my daughter and I participated in our first Relay For Life as a tribute to him," Ms Peters said.

"Every year I relay for him, and it's such a special event for all those who have had someone in their life impacted by cancer, which in reality is most of us."

 

RELAY FOR LIFE: Molly Dawson was announced as the face of this year's event, alongside patron, Judy Peters. Picture: Rhylea Millar

 

This year the relay proceedings will be streamed online through the event page on Facebook and will feature the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the candlelight ceremony.

Bundaberg residents are encouraged to get involved by watching the live stream, relaying in a local park or their own backyard and fundraising for the those who are impacted by cancer.

"Relay won't be as we know it, but by being virtual it gives the whole community the chance to get involved from the comforts of their own home and create an online atmosphere just like the physical events," Ms Peters said.

"Having the event online simply shows the importance of never giving up - cancer hasn't stopped during this pandemic so neither should we.

"I encourage the Bundaberg community to remember their reason to relay and use that 'why' to fuel their energy for the event, because after all, that is one thing that hasn't changed."

Almost 1800 people living in the Wide Bay Burnett region are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Bundaberg's Relay For Life will take place on August 8, from 3pm to 7pm.

Register online at relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.

