Bundy State High School's $11 million to build kids' futures

IT'S learning facilities for the 21st century.

Bundaberg State High School's massive boost in the Budget is about to deliver state-of-the art science labs, a sports centre and a new library for the benefit of students and staff alike.

The allocation of $11million for the school in Tuesday's Budget means it's all systems go, and BSHS principal Karen McCord said it was exciting times ahead.

The funding was initially promised under the Renewing our Schools program about two years ago and since then a masterplan has been developed to pinpoint where and how the funds will best be used.

Construction is about to start on the first stage, a covered link, while stage two involves an extension and refurbishment to the existing sports centre, which will include showers to make it a complete sporting centre.

It's expected that will be finished by the end of the year.

And the biggest and final stage, which will cost about $8million, is a completely new three-storey junior and secondary learning centre that will include science labs and a brand new library.

"We're one of the five oldest schools in Queensland and we have some very old buildings, including four that are heritage listed,” Ms McCord said.

"These refurbishments and new learning spaces are for kids being educated in the 21st century ... not for kids being educated and learning 100 years ago.”

The three-storey block is in the final stages of design and it's hoped it will be finished by the end of 2020.

The building it will replace won't be removed until the new build is complete to minimise disruption to students.

"Our student numbers continue to grow and it needed to be done,” Ms McCord said.

But it's not just Bundaberg State High School set to benefit. Education Minister Grace Grace announced $14.5million in total had been budgeted for vital projects across the Bundaberg electorate.

"This budget includes some fantastic new projects, as well as continuing some of the bigger projects already started, like the extra classrooms at Branyan Rd State School.

"As we know, some of the smaller projects are just as important to schools as the bigger ones and it's great to see $100,000 going towards the upgrade of an outdoor learning area at Bundaberg Special School and $250,000 to refurbish block E at Bundaberg South State School.

"Our education infrastructure program has the added benefit of creating and supporting jobs in the state's construction industry.

"Our infrastructure program is expected to support around 42 jobs in the Bundaberg area and more than 4245 statewide.”