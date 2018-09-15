Bundy State High league team up in lights today

Ian Kearton presents Kevin Sherriff and Mark Handley with the Schoolboy Trophy.

Ian Kearton presents Kevin Sherriff and Mark Handley with the Schoolboy Trophy. Mike Knott BUN140918TROPHY1

THE feat of Bundaberg State High School's league team will be shown on daytime television later today for fans to see.

The school last month won the NRL schoolboys trophy beating Gladstone's Chanel College 52-0 in the final.

They became the first team to do it from the Rum City.

Now their performance is being shown on Fox Sports later today.

The coverage of BSHS's win will be shown on Fox League at 4pm, right before the NRL women's competition and the NRL final between South Sydney and St George Illawarra.

The match will also be replayed tomorrow at 3.55pm if fans miss it today.

On Thursday, NRL game development officer for Bundaberg, Ian Kearton, presented Bundaberg State High School coach Kevin Sherriff and Mark Handley with the trophy the team won last month.