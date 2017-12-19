Bundy star prepares for new role at Nida

OPPORTUNITY: Mantshologane Maile is off to Sydney to further her drama career.

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of Sam Worthington, Mel Gibson and Cate Blanchett, Bundaberg's Mantshologane (Gane) Maile is about to walk through the doors of one of Australia's most prestigious acting schools.

Maile, 19, was speechless for the first time in her life when she received a call from the National Institute of Dramatic Art, also known as NIDA.

The Emerald-born actress has been with Bundaberg's Playhouse Theatre for the past three years after moving to the region as a young child.

She has the big smile and individual looks made for stardom.

Theatre became her life from about the age of 10 at Cordalba State School when she took to the stage for the first time.

"It was the final scene in the play where there was a cliche firework moment,” she said.

"I just had certainty and complete understanding that this is what I was supposed to do for the rest of my life until I'm dust in the ground.”

Throughout her acting career Maile has worked behind the scenes as well as under the bright lights.

Maile said one of the highlights of her career thus far was on stage as Eileen in Ken Ludwig's comedic play Moon Over Buffalo at the Playhouse Theatre.

"I've enjoyed the serious plays here, and murder mysteries are my favourite,” she said.

"I was behind the scenes with Wicked and it was a great show to sign off with.

"You could say I've gotten down and dirty with the theatre behind the scenes, and not just what the audience would see on opening night.”

The Playhouse Theatre's Rebecca Hutchins is not only a mentor but also a friend who has helped Maile get to where she is today.

"For a small town, Bundaberg has had a few people who have gone on to Nida,” she said.

"Matthew Pearce who is on Home and Away at the moment in one of those.”

Hutchins said Nida was hard to get into and was ranked the eighth best acting school in the world.

"It's a three-year course and it's quite intense.

"It's an industry of lucks and looks - lots of factors.”

Maile will now pack her bags and head to Sydney in February.