Bundy stage show to explore Lindy Chamberlain story

ON STAGE: Bundaberg Players Alana Clark, Eva McGrail and Sara Gibbs are among the cast who will perform Letters to Lindy at the Playhouse Theatre tonight and tomorrow. KYLE SCHNEIDER

THIRTY-nine years ago today, the nation became captivated by a tragic incident that had a lasting effect on the Australian psyche, the disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain.

Azaria disappeared on a family camping trip to Uluru and despite her parents maintaining the two-month-old was taken from their tent by a dingo, mum Lindy Chamberlain spent more than three years in jail after being tried for murder.

She was only released when Azaria's clothing was found near a dingo's den. Inquests followed and in 2012 the Chamberlains' version was officially supported by a coroner.

Tonight and tomorrow night, the Bundaberg Players will hit the stage to perform Letters to Lindy, a deeply moving play written by Lindy Chamberlain and Alana Valentine, an accomplished Australian playwright, featuring the letters that she received during the time of her ordeal.

Director Rebecca Hutchins said it would be a rare glimpse into an incident that had affected us all.

"Lindy kept all the mail that she received, regardless of tone, and these letters are the foundation for the play,” she said.

"Some letters are sympathetic, some are quite the opposite, but give us a rare glimpse into Azaria's disappearance, that still divides the nation”.

Doors open at the Playhouse Theatre, 2B Steffensen St, at 6.30pm, with the play starting at 7.30pm both tonight and tomorrow. Tickets are $10, available at the door.