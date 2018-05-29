Emergency workers band together against DV this month

Bundaberg Ambulance Station officer in charge Cameron Anderson, Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department nurse unit manager Suzanne Smith and Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry of the Bundaberg Police Station.

Bundaberg Ambulance Station officer in charge Cameron Anderson, Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department nurse unit manager Suzanne Smith and Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry of the Bundaberg Police Station. Sarah Steger

IN RECOGNITION of Family and Domestic Violence Awareness month, a Bundy police officer, paramedic and nurse are uniting against DV.

Often thought of as occurring behind closed doors, family and domestic violence impacts the entire community.

Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry yesterday told the NewsMail children who were exposed to DV often struggled to learn at school.

They might also grow up thinking violence is acceptable and become perpetrators later.

Sen Sgt McGarry said DV had a significant impact on first responders as well.

"Training in DV starts the day you walk into the (Police) Academy and doesn't stop until the day you retire," he said.

Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department Nurse unit manager Suzanne Smith said staff were often affected by the "senseless violence (committed) towards people and the impact it has on families".

"When patients are harmed they come to us, so we see the direct end result of family and domestic violence," she said.

"It is on everyone's mind to reduce DV in the community."

Bundaberg paramedic and officer in charge Cameron Anderson strongly agreed and said DV, whether physical, emotional, financial, or psychological, was unacceptable.

"Our target has to be that there is none. It's something we hate to see," he said.

All three emergency workers asked people in the community to familiarise themselves with support avenues available to victims.

"Ask them if they're okay. Show them you care," Mr Anderson said.