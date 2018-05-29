Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Ambulance Station officer in charge Cameron Anderson, Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department nurse unit manager Suzanne Smith and Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry of the Bundaberg Police Station.
Bundaberg Ambulance Station officer in charge Cameron Anderson, Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department nurse unit manager Suzanne Smith and Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry of the Bundaberg Police Station. Sarah Steger
News

Emergency workers band together against DV this month

Sarah Steger
by
29th May 2018 7:28 AM

IN RECOGNITION of Family and Domestic Violence Awareness month, a Bundy police officer, paramedic and nurse are uniting against DV.

Often thought of as occurring behind closed doors, family and domestic violence impacts the entire community.

Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry yesterday told the NewsMail children who were exposed to DV often struggled to learn at school.

They might also grow up thinking violence is acceptable and become perpetrators later.

Sen Sgt McGarry said DV had a significant impact on first responders as well.

"Training in DV starts the day you walk into the (Police) Academy and doesn't stop until the day you retire," he said.

Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department Nurse unit manager Suzanne Smith said staff were often affected by the "senseless violence (committed) towards people and the impact it has on families".

"When patients are harmed they come to us, so we see the direct end result of family and domestic violence," she said.

"It is on everyone's mind to reduce DV in the community."

 

Bundaberg Ambulance Station officer in charge Cameron Anderson, Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department nurse unit manager Suzanne Smith and Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry of the Bundaberg Police Station.
Bundaberg Ambulance Station officer in charge Cameron Anderson, Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department nurse unit manager Suzanne Smith and Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry of the Bundaberg Police Station. Sarah Steger

Bundaberg paramedic and officer in charge Cameron Anderson strongly agreed and said DV, whether physical, emotional, financial, or psychological, was unacceptable.

"Our target has to be that there is none. It's something we hate to see," he said.

All three emergency workers asked people in the community to familiarise themselves with support avenues available to victims.

"Ask them if they're okay. Show them you care," Mr Anderson said.

bundaberg bundaberg police domestic violence dv emergency services qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Former hospital worker won't foot board's court costs

    premium_icon Former hospital worker won't foot board's court costs

    News A FORMER labor candidate for Burnett has avoided having to pay a medical board's legal fees.

    COURT: Fraser Island holiday ends in alleged sex assault

    premium_icon COURT: Fraser Island holiday ends in alleged sex assault

    News When asked how it made her feel, she said: 'Like I was nothing'.

    Bundy in top 10 for highest online shopping in Australia

    premium_icon Bundy in top 10 for highest online shopping in Australia

    Offbeat Women's fashion and footwear were particularly popular.

    Local Partners