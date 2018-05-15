BUNDY SPOTLIGHT: DV a scourge on the community

"THERE is a certain type of person that commits domestic violence and that's a coward.”

Newly appointed officer-in-charge of the Bundaberg Police, Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry, is passionate about doing all he can to try to prevent what he says is a major issue in the region.

The police officer, who started last Monday, said domestic violence was a scourge on the community.

"To put it in perspective, our officers in Bundaberg do 500 domestic violence applications a year,” he said.

"That's the Bundaberg Division only and doesn't include Bargara, South Kolan, Gin Gin or Childers.

"That is a lot for a population this size.”

Snr Sgt McGarry said on top of the applications, police then followed through with about 700 prosecutions for breaches of domestic violence.

"That means a crime has been committed and we need to investigate,” he said.

"When you put those numbers into perspective, this is a major problem.”

He said as part of his new role in the region, he wanted to assure the community that those who commit the crime would be dealt with.

"To those who commit domestic violence, whether you are male or female, we will be using the full force of the law to ensure that victims are protected,” Snr Sgt McGarry said.

"In the first instance that is a domestic violence order application and we have powers to argue for conditions to be put on there such as no contact conditions.

"We also have other powers if they are found committing domestic violence and we prosecute, we can object to bail which means they are kept in custody.

"The courts take a very dim view of domestic violence, we do as well.”

Snr Sgt McGarry said there were two sides of battling domestic violence, the investigation side and the preventative side.

"That means we are working with places like Edon Place and other services in the community to risk manage couples, to case manage couples and use community resources to educate the public,” he said.