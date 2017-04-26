Bundy sporting groups to receive $370k in concessions

Bundaberg sporting groups will receive more than $370,000 in potential concessions for water consumption and sewerage charges to ensure the equitable allocation of water to clubs across Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said concessions would be tailored to deliver significant benefits to the region's sporting community.

"Council doesn't want to deliver a one-size-fits-all policy to sporting groups when it comes to water and sewerage concessions, so we have aimed to provide a fairer system to benefit all clubs based on their needs,” he said.

"We are also providing a 50% concession on costs to operate toilets and amenities.”

Council sport and venues spokesman David Batt said not-for-profit sport and recreation organisations that were not already identified as being eligible to receive concessions under the policy could apply for eligibility by making a written application to the council.

The new concessions will take effect during the 2017-18 financial year.