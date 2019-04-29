Bundy Sper debts revealed

SPER DEBT: SPER debts can originate from infringement notices, offender levies and court orders.

SPER DEBT: SPER debts can originate from infringement notices, offender levies and court orders. Paul Donaldson BUN110717STCK2

BUNDBERG'S State Penalties Enforcement Registry debt has topped $13 million, new figures from the Queensland Treasury have revealed.

The figures, which show Queensland's SPER debt by postcode, were released on March 31.

And despite Bundaberg, with the postcode of 4670 showing a total outstanding balance of $13.35 million, the data showed the Rum City as sitting behind both Mackay and Rockhampton's balances.

SPER debts can originate from infringement notices, offender levies, court orders and offender debt recovery orders.

When a SPER debt is handed to an offender from the courts, they must repay the fines to the State Government or third parties for restitution or compensation purposes.

All 7037 of Bundaberg's SPER debtors are in the process of repaying 42,040 debts.

But the regional city with the highest outstanding balance was Rockhampton.

The figures for Rocky showed SPER debts in the postcode of 4700 had reached $5.98 million.

And the 4701 postcode, which included the Rockhampton suburbs of Frenchville, Berserker, Mount Archer and Rockhampton North, came to $11.18 million.

This led to to a massive total of $17.18 million in outstanding SPER debts.

Meanwhile, the data for Mackay, with the post code of 4740, showed an outstanding balance of more than $15.95 million, with 7456 debtors repaying almost 45,000 debts.

Hervey Bay sat below Bundaberg's SPER total, with the 4655 postcode recording 32,105 debts and $10.73 million in outstanding debts.

Below Hervey Bay, Gladstone's recorded outstanding debts were recorded at $9.95 million.

Townsville's outstanding balance was $8.54 million, with 26,038 debts and 3341 debtors.

For Gin Gin's, the township's total SPER debts totalled $1.2 million.

Childers' debt $984,000 with 515 individual debtors.