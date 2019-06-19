Bundy Specsavers issues privacy warning after computer theft

Specsavers in Bundaberg has written to customers, advising that a password-protected computer server was recently stolen from its Sugarland store premises.

SPECSAVERS in Bundaberg has written to customers, advising that a password-protected computer server was recently stolen from its Sugarland store premises.

While no credit card and payment details are stored on the server, the optometrist store has assured clients that they valued their privacy and were taking the matter seriously.

"We have seen no evidence suggesting that your personal information has been accessed or used in any way, but we value your privacy and it is important that you are aware of the possibility of unauthorised access and misuse,” an email, provided to the NewsMail by a customer, reads.

"Depending on the information that you have provided to the store, the server contents may include your name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, clinical records of your optometry tests, and Medicare details.”

The statement also advised that Specsavers had taken a number of precautionary measures following the incident, including notifying law enforcement, the Department of Human Services and IDCARE.

The email said the theft happened as the store underwent a shop fit out to make way for its new audiology business.

Specsavers cautions customers to be vigilant with phone calls, emails and text messages, to ignore any requests for financial information and to avoid clicking on website links supplied.

The NewsMail has approached the company for comment.

If you are concerned or would like to request more information, you can call IDCARE on 1300 432 273 or email anz.privacy@specsavers.com