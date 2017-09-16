27°
Bundy South State School now safer

LOLLY POP: Acting Main Roads Minister Dr Steven Miles, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and South Bundaberg school principal Narelle Clarke.
STUDENTS at Bundaberg South State School will be safer thanks to the State Government's continued roll-out of the school crossing supervisors program.

At Bundaberg South State School yesterday to announce that school's supervisor, Acting Main Roads and Safety Minister Dr Steven Miles said the government was committed to keeping kids safe.

"Sending children to school can be stressful for parents, so it's great to have that extra level of safety assurance crossing supervisors provide,” Mr Miles said.

"Peak traffic times will now be a lot safer for these students, as they will have the help of supervisors as they travel to and from school.”

Dr Miles said school crossing supervisors did a tremendous job keeping children safe.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said she was thrilled to see the safety of hundreds of students improved with the addition of the crossing supervisors.

"Like most schools, Bundaberg South State School can get quite busy in the mornings and afternoons, so it's great these supervisors will be on site to make sure young Queenslanders can make it across the road safely,” she said.

