Bundy soon to get School Savvy shopping experience

BUNDABERG region families will benefit from an exciting project designed to help reduce the stress that comes with the beginning of a new school year.

School Savvy is coming to town, an initiative that provides preloved uniforms and basic stationery at extremely low cost to families who are struggling financially.

Project co-ordinator Anna Morris said School Savvy called on the community to donate uniforms and monetary amounts, which would then be used to buy stationery supplies commonly found on back to school booklists.

"A pop-up shop will be held in January 2020, where all items will be made available at between one to five dollars for a bundled pack, with every sale being 100 per cent reinvested into the program," she said.

School Savvy CQ was first run in the Rockhampton region during January this year with overwhelming success.

"More than 1400 people accessed our pop-up shops in 2019 and we are excited to bring School Savvy to the Bundaberg community for 2020," Anna said.

"We're asking for any support the community and local businesses are able to offer us as School Savvy is entirely community funded."

Anna said for anyone wanting to support Bundaberg's School Savvy, the best way to help is by spreading the word and donating any preloved uniforms or school stationery that you can.

Donations can be dropped into the CentacareCQ office at 79 Woongarra St, or at any community donation point set up across Bundaberg or Bargara.

"Businesses who would like to support School Savvy can also make monetary donations, which will be put towards purchasing stationery stock for our pop-up shop," Anna said.

For more information, contact CentacareCQ on 1300 523 985 or email schoolsavvy@centacarecq.com.