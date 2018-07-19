Bundy smoker: don't harass us

LOCALS have their say on whether smoke breaks should be banned at work

LOCALS have their say on whether smoke breaks should be banned at work Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Co

BUNDABERG locals have been divided on whether smoke breaks should be allowed in the workplace after new research published in medical journal The BMJ found smokers may cost the Aussie economy $388 billion over the course of the Australian population's working lives.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan suggested workplaces should consider banning smoking in the workplace.

Locals took to Facebook to voice their opinions, and a strong divide between those for and against the suggestion was clear.

Tonia Stokes commented in favour of banning the break.

"I like my smokos as much as anyone else, but as a small business owner, I expect smoke breaks to be included in their usually allotted break allowance,” Ms Stokes said.

Another in favour to ban the break was Nicholas Feagan.

"Yes! The amount of time that is taken up by people that 'need to duck down for a quick smoke' has wasted both mine and others time. You can't gamble during work hours, you can't drink alcohol during work hours so why is it perfectly fine to smoke?” Mr Feagan said.

Those wanting to protect their right to a smoke break hit back with force.

Bundaberg smoker Tracey Mobbs said smokers had been harassed enough.

"Well lets just bring no coffee or food then for heavens sake. We work hard if not harder and r entitled to spend our breaks enjoying a cigarette away from all the wingers who hate us for it. So over the judgemental people,” Ms Mobbs said.

The NewsMail spoke with Ms Mobbs, who added;

"I just think its time they stopped harassing us about smoking. We have complied with everything they have demanded from us. Its like they don't want us being a part of the community because we smoke. Its wrong. We have rights the same as they do.”

Research found three million years of life lost from the present population of smokers.