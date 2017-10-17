Bundy smashes 134-year rain record

IT HAS officially been Bundaberg's wettest October - ever.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the last record was made in 1953, but the 409mm of rain we'd had so far this month smashed all records.

The bureau started taking records in 1883, 134 years ago.

Wet weather in Buss Park, Bundaberg. Crystal Jones

While the region is expected to cop about 100mm of rain overnight tonight, heavy rain will ease to showers by Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesman said it was possible the region could have more than 100mm overnight.

"It's the wettest we've ever recorded (for October) in Bundaberg," he said.