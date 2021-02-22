Bundy sizzles through one of the hottest days on record

Queenslanders like Brittany Chapman and pet border collie Django have been feeling the heat.

Locals are being warned of a very high fire danger in the region today and tomorrow as Bundaberg records one of the hottest February days on record.

Today's maximum of 37.9 , recorded at Bundaberg Airport, beats the previous record of 37.7 at that weather station.

However, February 1990 saw an even hotter day recorded at the Bundaberg Post Office when the mercury rose to 38.3 degrees.

Some unofficial records saw areas such as Thabeban shown as reaching a top of 38.1 degrees.

A three-day heatwave forecast map. Bundaberg's temps will duck back down to a much more civil top of 33 degrees tomorrow.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the heat had caused Bundaberg to have a warning for very high fire danger across today and tomorrow.

The region's temps are set to fall back down to a top of 33 degrees tomorrow, with a cooler air, more cloud and the chance of a shower.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Pieter Claassen told the NewsMail at the weekend that the hot weather was the result of a "very warm west to south westerly air flow".

"We have a low off the New South Wales coast which is wrapping the air around," he said.

"We have a trough approaching from the west on Tuesday which will turn the winds more west north westerly."