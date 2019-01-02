Bundy sizzles: 2018 temps soar above average

BUNDABERG reached temperatures a degree hotter than the region's average during a scorching 2018.

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday said it was still too early to determine where the year sat on the official record of hottest years, but preliminary data indicates it will be high.

Weather authorities say that across Australia 2018 looks like it will be the nation's third-hottest year on record, with many parts of the country recording maximum daily temperatures an average of 1C-2C higher than those recorded over the past 30 years.

In Bundaberg the average maximum was 27.84 degrees, up on the average of 26.75 degrees.

BEACH WEATHER: Edward Rayner at Nielson Park Beach. Mike Knott BUN261218BOX11

According to the bureau's preliminary report on 2018, maximum temperatures recorded last year also mean that nine of the 10 hottest years on record will have occurred since 2005, which BoM said "is in line with long-term trends resulting from anthropogenic climate change”.

Bundy's rainfall for 2018 was 942.8mm, just short of the 750mm average since 2010.

Officials figures are set to be released later this month.

Light rainfalls are on the radar for Bundaberg in coming days, however the bureau's three-month outlook to March shows a drier than average quarter for the region.

"Warmer than average days and nights are likely for almost all of Australia for the first three months of 2019,” the bureau says.

Last month the bureau warned of the potential for more intense heatwaves and frequent downpours of heavy rain in the coming decades as a result of climate change.

The Bundaberg region was smashed late last year by ferocious bushfires and wild storms, which kept authorities busy during December.

The worrying predictions are contained in the fifth annual biennial State of the Climate report prepared by scientists at the CSIRO and Bureau of Meteorology.

Using the latest scientific data on trends in temperatures, rainfall, fire weather and ocean conditions, they discovered Australia has warmed by more than 1C since records began in 1910 as carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere climb to record levels.

They predict more extremely hot days on land will be accompanied by rising temperatures in the seas off Australia's coast, including the waters of the Great Barrier Reef where back-to-back coral bleaching occurred in 2016 and 2017 as a result of warmer conditions.

But there's also expected to be more intense heavy rainfall throughout Australia, particularly for short-duration extreme rainfall which raises the risk of damaging floods.

"As the climate warms, heavy rainfall is expected to become more intense, based on the physical relationship between temperature and the water-holding capacity of the atmosphere," the report said.

"For heavy rain days, total rainfall is expected to increase by around seven per cent per degree of warming.

"For short-duration, hourly, extreme rainfall events, observations in Australia generally show a larger than seven per cent increase."

The scientists behind the report say that while there's already evidence that downpours are becoming more intense, overall rainfall between May and July in Australia's southwest has dropped 20 per cent since 1970.

The drier conditions are likely to bring with them more droughts and an increase in the number of high fire weather danger days, as well as longer fire seasons for southern and eastern parts of the country.

One of the report's authors Dr Helen Cleugh said the aim of the document was to provide credible information to help Australia's adapt to climate change risks.

"We certainly find that the impacts associated with these long-term trends that we are seeing have an impact on Australia's environment, economy, our people and health of our ecosystems, and so that is certainly a concern," she told reporters.

While the Earth has already warmed 1C since the 19th century, experts fear if it heats up by another 1.5C or 2C there will be more heatwaves, water shortages and flooding.

Under the 2015 Paris agreement, countries are required to limit their greenhouse emissions to limit global temperature rise this century to below 2C, with an aspirational target of 1.5C.