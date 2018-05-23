Bundy sisters' home jewellery business goes global

FOR two Bundaberg sisters an expanding global jewellery business wasn't exactly what they set out to achieve.

Tamryn and Tayla Charteris started making earrings for their own benefit which quickly turned into a passion.

"I was inspired to start making jewellery for myself, creating designs that I couldn't find anywhere else," Tamryn said.

"It eventually became a creative outlet for me, as well as something I could wear."

CREATIVE: Tayla and Tamryn Charteris' jewellery label Shy Sisters has reached a global audience. CONTRIBUTED

The self-taught sisters picked up the creative process rather quickly and kept at it, finding a more streamlined approach each time.

"I'm always learning new things each time I work with the earrings... I just kept at it until I figured out what was easiest to work with and what looks best," she said.

"The earrings are made from resin, preserved locally sourced flowers and other assorted ornaments.

"I like the idea of capturing something in a certain state and preserving it for someone to wear - like a little time capsule.

"The biggest challenge is probably trying to find two pairs of flowers, shells or other ornaments that are almost the same to go into each pair of earrings.

"I don't put a huge emphasis on symmetry or things being identical, but it's important that the two look cohesive."

DESIGN: Flowers and other materials are used and reserved in resin, in Tamryn and Tayla Charteris' jewellery label Shy Sisters. CONTRIBUTED

As a first time business owner Tamryn is constantly learning but said social media has been the most powerful influence.

"People love to see jewellery as not just an inanimate accessory, but something that defines or enhances their look or mood," she said.

"Collaborating with other creatives really brings the pieces to life and helps to engage with people on a deeper level."

The fashion student is still humbled by the success she has already achieved but at this stage, her education comes first.

"I have been so flattered by the comments and interest with the jewellery," Tamryn said.

"I'm happy to keep growing slowly at the moment as it is a side project currently while I study, but I would love to see the earrings stocked in stores around Australia and accompany my clothing designs.

"Getting orders from interstate or overseas is really exciting. It surprises me every time when people love what I do and buy things for loved ones, or to wear every day."

Follow them on Instagram @shysisters.