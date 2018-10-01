Bundy sides to play in first round

Turtles Brothers celebrate their eighth straight premiership win earlier this year. The club opens its Spring Cup campaign against the Bundaberg Pythons in a grand final replay.

UNION: The Isis Crushers will have to wait one more week than the rest of the Spring Cup teams to start this season.

The NewsMail can reveal the opening round of the competition will not have them involved with the side getting the bye first up.

In the Spring Cup, the Bundaberg West Barbarians and The Waves Falcons face off with the Turtles Brothers to take on the Bundaberg Pythons in the other match.

The Pythons v Turtles contest is a replay of the previous two grand finals with both wins going to the Turtles.

The Turtles are aiming for an unprecedented ninth straight title.

All sides are currently training, with all teams on the hunt for players.

If you want to sign up for a team, head to their training session during the week to get involved.

The Turtles train on Wednesday at 6.30pm at Brothers Sports Complex and the Barbarians train on the same day at 6pm at the Western Suburbs grounds.

The Pythons train at 6pm on Tuesday at the Eastern Suburbs fields and the Crushers train on Wednesday at the Isis Showgrounds.

The Waves Falcons train on Thursday at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground.