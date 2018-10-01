Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Turtles Brothers celebrate their eighth straight premiership win earlier this year. The club opens its Spring Cup campaign against the Bundaberg Pythons in a grand final replay.
Turtles Brothers celebrate their eighth straight premiership win earlier this year. The club opens its Spring Cup campaign against the Bundaberg Pythons in a grand final replay. Shane Jones
Sport

Bundy sides to play in first round

Shane Jones
by
1st Oct 2018 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNION: The Isis Crushers will have to wait one more week than the rest of the Spring Cup teams to start this season.

The NewsMail can reveal the opening round of the competition will not have them involved with the side getting the bye first up.

In the Spring Cup, the Bundaberg West Barbarians and The Waves Falcons face off with the Turtles Brothers to take on the Bundaberg Pythons in the other match.

The Pythons v Turtles contest is a replay of the previous two grand finals with both wins going to the Turtles.

The Turtles are aiming for an unprecedented ninth straight title.

All sides are currently training, with all teams on the hunt for players.

If you want to sign up for a team, head to their training session during the week to get involved.

The Turtles train on Wednesday at 6.30pm at Brothers Sports Complex and the Barbarians train on the same day at 6pm at the Western Suburbs grounds.

The Pythons train at 6pm on Tuesday at the Eastern Suburbs fields and the Crushers train on Wednesday at the Isis Showgrounds.

The Waves Falcons train on Thursday at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Govt dumps plans for a farm labour visa scheme

    premium_icon Govt dumps plans for a farm labour visa scheme

    News Local workers not attacted to short-term, seasonal work

    Police use capsicum spray to end early-morning CBD fight

    premium_icon Police use capsicum spray to end early-morning CBD fight

    Crime Two men arrested, taken to watch-house to sober up

    Popular Bundy gym reopens with bulked-up offering

    premium_icon Popular Bundy gym reopens with bulked-up offering

    Business Nathan Adamski reveals the improvements made at top workout facility

    Local Partners