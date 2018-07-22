Bundy sides rule in other three matches of the BRL

TRY TIME: Wests' second-rower James Prichard scored for the side on Saturday night.

TRY TIME: Wests' second-rower James Prichard scored for the side on Saturday night. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: The Western Suburbs have every right to sing 'what about me?' when it comes to winning this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title.

The side might be fourth on the ladder but they added another scalp to its impressive list on Saturday night, beating Isis 30-16 at Salter Oval.

The Panthers have now drawn or beaten all sides inside the top five, which only The Waves and Wallaroos have done as well this year.

Wests won after smashing the Devils in the first half, running in three tries to one to lead by 14 points at half-time.

The Panthers, led by a double to Raymond Zysk, extended the lead to 20 before Isis scored two late tries to make it more respectable.

The side is now just one win away from qualifying for finals with the side to face Hervey Bay at Stafford Park next week.

Eastern Suburbs could join them if results go their way after beating the Seagulls 44-12.

The Magpies stayed in fifth, the last finals spot, after their third straight win.

Magpie Matt Ross scored a hat-trick and was joined by Gordan James and Anare Malanicagi, who scored a double each.

The victory kept the side two points clear of Past Brothers, who accounted for Marybrough Brothers 40-22.

Past Brothers now must beat minor premiers the Wallaroos next week or face finals elimination.

A loss, combined with a win to Easts and Wests, would put the side out of finals.

A win, with an Easts' loss against Isis, would put both sides level ahead of their round 16 clash, which would set up a finals showdown.

In games next week, The Waves will take on Maryborough at 1.40pm at Salter Oval with Easts facing Isis at Salter Oval at 3pm and Past Brothers facing the Wallaroos at 4.45pm.

In Hervey Bay, the Seagulls take on Wests at 2pm.

All games are in earlier time slots to take advantage of the colder weather in the region.