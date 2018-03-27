Bundy sides on a roll in Wide Bay League

LEADING: Bargara player Chris McKenzie gets to the ball ahead of Sunbury player Lachlan Reinikka in their 3-3 draw on Saturday. Bargara are one of four Bundy sides occupying finals spots after the second round of the Wide Bay Premier League.

LEADING: Bargara player Chris McKenzie gets to the ball ahead of Sunbury player Lachlan Reinikka in their 3-3 draw on Saturday. Bargara are one of four Bundy sides occupying finals spots after the second round of the Wide Bay Premier League. TAHLIA STEHBENS

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich says you can't read too much into Bundaberg's dominance in the Wide Bay Premier League.

Four Rum City teams occupy the top four spots in the competition after remaining unbeaten from two rounds.

It is the first time it has happened when all sides have played the same number of games.

Fraser Coast has picked up just one point out of 15 against Bundy so far.

The first was Sunbury's 3-3 draw against Bargara.

But Sparozvich, who saw Villa defeat Doon Villa 3-1 on Saturday, said the Fraser Coast would bounce back.

"It's a good start but we're a couple of games in,” he said.

"At the end of the day this will only count when the premiership is decided for.”

Villa remained on top after dominating the first half with three goals.

Villa striker Jaryd Bennier again impressed with a fine strike from outside the box.

"It was a hard-fought battle,” Sparozvich said.

"They are a fair bit better than last year and if they took their chances it could have been closer.

"It was a pretty good match and a result we really wanted.”

Joining Villa in the winners' circle were The Waves and Bingera who defeated the United Park Eagles and the KSS Jets respectively.

The Waves won 5-1 after a double to Callum Hillier, and Bingera won 2-1.

Bingera coach Brett Kitching said the margin could have been bigger.

"We're creating more chances than ever but not scoring,” he said.

"It was also a bit disappointing not to finish the match well after we conceded late.”

Kitching said he expects the top four Bundy sides to be close to each other at the end of the season and wouldn't be surprised if the top four stayed the way it is at the end of the season.

The competition will take a break until April 21 as FFA Cup competition starts in Wide Bay on April 7.