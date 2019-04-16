Menu
Brothers Bulldog Daniel Spann kicks the ball out of defence against Hervey Bay.
Bundy sides beaten by Hervey Bay teams

Shane Jones
BRENDAN BOWERS
16th Apr 2019 1:52 PM
AUSSIE RULES: For the third time in a year the Bundaberg clubs have both fallen to Hervey Bay sides in AFL Wide Bay seniors in the same weekend.

Hervey Bay bounced back from a first round loss to Brothers Bulldogs to beat them by 62 points at Brothers Sports Complex.

The game was pretty much over at half time after the Bombers led by 40 points and restricted the Bulldogs to just two goals.

Hervey Bay, with the same record as Brothers, now lead the competition on for and against.

It was a similar story on the Fraser Coast with Bay Power smashing The Waves.

The Waves started slow to be down by 29 points at quarter time before fighting back with an even points second term against the Power.

The Power ran away with the contest in the second half to win by 72 points - 18.16.124 to 7.10.52

Power forward Kym Sims kicked seven goals.

"Over our two senior teams we had 23 unavailable due to injuries,” Wagstaff said.

"We had five players back up from reserves and we lost another four by half-time.

"I was pleased with the effort of the players today.”

The Waves and Brothers will now have this week off with Easter before playing each other in the traditional Anzac Day clash on April 25.

The match will be played at Norm McLean Oval with Hervey Bay facing Bay Power in the other contest on the day.

