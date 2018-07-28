Bundy sides battle it out for finals berth

OUT: The Waves' Michael Sommer-Liverton is not playing for the team today in the Bundy derby.

AUSSIE RULES: The mind games have already begun between The Waves and Brothers ahead of today's AFL Wide Bay derby.

The Bundy sides will face each other at Brothers Sports Complex, with both fighting for the last spot - fourth - in the finals.

The Waves are currently one game ahead of Brothers in fourth and could wrap up the spot with a win.

If Brothers beat The Waves then both sides will be level on seven wins, with two rounds to go.

With the stakes so high, both teams are under pressure to perform.

But The Waves coach Darryn Roche said one side felt it more.

"There's more pressure on the Bulldogs, they must win,” he said.

"Their season is on the line, so that is what I'll be telling my players.”

Roche said the side had its largest turnout for training this week all season after demanding commitment from the team.

The side will have 20 senior players on the day but will be without Michael Sommer-Liverton, who's out with work commitments.

"It's always tough at Brothers,” Roche said.

"We'll focus on what we can do and what we have, we'll also aim to win the midfield battle.”

Brothers coach Luke Sicker said the side would embrace the pressure.

"That doesn't bother us, we know the equation,” he said.

"We'll be taking an unchanged line-up pretty much into the clash.”

The sides battle at 3pm.