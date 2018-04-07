Bundy side out for redemption in AFL Wide Bay competition

AUSSIE RULES: They might be bitter rivals on the field but Brothers Bulldogs and The Waves agree on one thing heading into today's clash.

Both will be better than their first-round outing.

The Bundaberg sides will face each other at Frank Coulthard Oval in the AFL Wide Bay after tough first-up losses two weeks ago.

The Bulldogs got beaten by Bay Power and The Waves lost to Hervey Bay.

Now both will be looking to avoid starting the season with two straight losses.

"0-2 isn't ideal but the competition is a long one,” The Waves coach Darryn Roche said.

"But we'll be making sure we do all we can to win.”

Roche said the side would be boosted by the return of up to eight players from round one.

He was also looking for the key position players, in defence and attack, to step up against the Dogs.

"There's no hiding we have one of the strongest midfield's in the competition,” Roche said.

"It will be about taking those chances against Brothers when it comes.”

The Bulldogs said it would not be panic stations if they lost but they would have to win without two of their best.

Jack Sickerdick and Connor Baulch are still out after being injured in round one.

But the side will welcome back four players.

"You can't replace someone like Jack in this competition,” Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker said.

"But we hope with more senior players coming in we can share the burden,” Sicker said.

He said the focus for the side was getting back to the football they played in the opening term two weeks ago, which had them lead.

"We'll all take positives from that,” he said.

"It about us trying to get back to playing our style of footy that wins games.”

The sides play at 3pm, with Gympie to face Bay Power at 5pm.

The other match between Maryborough and Hervey Bay will be played at Norm McLean Oval instead of Maryborough with the game starting at 3pm.