Bundy shows off flavours at farmers market

NUTS FOR LOCAL PRODUCE: Boyd Paton and Michelle Chicken from Boyne River Pecans.

IT WAS all blue skies, big smiles and full bellies at today's Bundy Flavours farmer's market.

The rain held off as crowds made their way through lanes of culinary delights.

A large crowd turned out for the Bundy Flavours in Alexandra Park. Brian Cassidy

Crowds queued up for tender pork belly rolls, sweet ice cream, seafood and Dutch pancakes.

And for the adults there were plenty of drinks to sample.

Bert Kangler made the trip from Baffle Creek to show off his range of crafted beer from the Baffle Creek Brewery.

Bert Kangler from Baffle Beer Brewing with Adrian, Amanda and Sarah-Jane Bell. Brian Cassidy

He said even though it was his fourth year at the market he was still happy to be part of the action.

"We are a very small family run business, my wife and me,” Mr Kangler said.

"We'd like to close the gap between Bundaberg and Baffle Creek (with our product).

"The best part of the market is we get to make contact with more people.”

And it wasn't just cooked food and sweet treats on offer, plenty of the region's fresh produce was on display.

Avocados, fresh and juicy citrus fruits and local nuts were proudly placed.

Michelle Chicken and Boyd Paton of Boyne River Pecans were thrilled to return to the market for the fifth year.

The pair made the two hour trip from Mundubbera to showcase their pecans.

Ms Chicken said it was a great opportunity for the region to showcase their unique produce when it was in season.

"It's a great chance to talk and speak with customers about our story (as well),” Ms chicken said. And with their pecans being used in chocolates by Noosa Chocolate Factory, the region will be the taste on everyone's lips.