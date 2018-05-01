Bundy Showgirl a dying art, but Nicole's got this

SHOWGIRL: This year's Bundaberg Showgirl Nicole Strathdee and Maddie Drake, the owner of Max and Jelli, a sponsor

IT'S one of the most prominent show traditions, like buying a showbag, riding the Ferris wheel and watching fireworks but, with dwindling numbers, keeping the Bundaberg Showgirl legacy afloat is all up to Nicole Strathdee.

The role of a showgirl is to encourage and promote the agriculture industry and show to society's youth, but there are concerns the age-old practice might be losing its gloss with the younger generation in the Rum Capital.

The Bundaberg 21-year-old said she was more than willing to accept the offer of Miss Showgirl this year.

"Being showgirl has always been in the back of my mind, so when Wendy asked I couldn't say no,” she said.

"My family has been associated with the show society for as long as I remember.

"Basically I'm a representation for the show, presenting prizes, sashes, meeting people and being in the parade.”

Miss Strathdee said while numbers were down, she would like to see interest in showgirl nominations rise again. "If we could get more young people involved in agriculture that would be great,” she said.

"The jobs are there, they are hard work but if more people are interested people will 1000 per cent help to support you.

"I work for Dave Holt on his sweet potato farm and he has been so supportive of uni and me being the showgirl.”

Bundaberg Show Society president Wendy Driver said while the interest had decreased over the years, girls were still eager when they were asked to join.

She said Miss Strathdee was chosen because of her family's strong show history and her own involvement in the agricultural industry.

"There has been a Miss Showgirl for at least the last 25 years,” she said.

"When there's more than one girl, they give a speech about themselves and the future of society and there's an afternoon tea.

"It's about personality, knowledge of agriculture, pasture and the industry, which is judged by three judges - it might be a teacher, broadcaster and community member. Mrs Driver said, with more young people getting involved in the cattle side of the show, she hoped to see an increase in showgirl interest next year.

For more information about becoming a showgirl phone 4155 0802.

Show success

Over the years, there have been a number of Showgirls who have gone on from the Burnett division to take out the top spot at a state level in the Queensland Country Life Miss Showgirl Awards.

2014 - Sophie Hughes

2013 - Donna Baker

2009 - Aimee Davina

2000 - Bronwen Croner

1990 - Michelle Piddick

1985 - Kylie Williams